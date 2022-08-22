×
Monday's Digital Daily: August 22, 2022

Fashion

Prada Unveils 'Action in the Year of the Tiger' Project Winners

Beauty

Stella McCartney Raises the Bar on Beauty with "Conscious" Skin Care Line

Fashion

From the Archives: A Chat With Norell

Prada Unveils ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ Project Winners

Works from the winners will be exhibited at a special presentation at Prada Rong Zhai in Shanghai from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18.

Prada's restaged fashion show in Beijing
Prada's restaged fashion show in Beijing. Courtesy

Prada has unveiled the winners of the “Action in the Year of the Tiger” project, which was introduced at the beginning of this year as part of the brand’s 2022 Chinese New Year campaign.

The project was set up as an open invitation for creative talents under the age of 30 at art schools in China and beyond to present their personal interpretations of the tiger, whether via painting, design or sculpture, while raising public awareness about the tiger’s serious risk of extinction.

The 20 winners were chosen by a jury comprising the artists Liu Ye, Lu Yang and Goshka Macuga. They are Ziran Chen, Sheng Cheng, Fanfan, Huawen Kao, Yihong Liu, Zhicheng Liu, Chang Su, Danmeng Wang, Xiyuan Wang, Jiayan Wei, Yichuan Yue, Yumeng Zang, Jiayan Zheng, Peilin Zhou, Xiaoyuan Zhou and Donglai Zhu from China; Daria Avdeeva from Russia; Joshua Abramovich from the U.S.; Leehyun Kwun from South Korea, and Peixuan He from Singapore.

Works from the winners will be exhibited at a special presentation at Prada Rong Zhai in Shanghai from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18, open to the public and free of charge, subject to registration on the WeChat Mini Program.

The London-based Macuga said the symbolic value of the tiger surfaced in so many of the works submitted for the contest, and the strength of the works made her job as a judge “very difficult.”

“It was wonderful to connect with creative people working in China through the selection process and to see how they approached this theme. The great diversity of the works wove interesting parallels between art and design,” she added.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

