Prada Unveils ‘Action in the Year of the Tiger’ Project Winners

Prada has unveiled the winners of the “Action in the Year of the Tiger” project, which was introduced at the beginning of this year as part of the brand’s 2022 Chinese New Year campaign.

The project was set up as an open invitation for creative talents under the age of 30 at art schools in China and beyond to present their personal interpretations of the tiger, whether via painting, design or sculpture, while raising public awareness about the tiger’s serious risk of extinction.

The 20 winners were chosen by a jury comprising the artists Liu Ye, Lu Yang and Goshka Macuga. They are Ziran Chen, Sheng Cheng, Fanfan, Huawen Kao, Yihong Liu, Zhicheng Liu, Chang Su, Danmeng Wang, Xiyuan Wang, Jiayan Wei, Yichuan Yue, Yumeng Zang, Jiayan Zheng, Peilin Zhou, Xiaoyuan Zhou and Donglai Zhu from China; Daria Avdeeva from Russia; Joshua Abramovich from the U.S.; Leehyun Kwun from South Korea, and Peixuan He from Singapore.

Works from the winners will be exhibited at a special presentation at Prada Rong Zhai in Shanghai from Aug. 31 to Sept. 18, open to the public and free of charge, subject to registration on the WeChat Mini Program.

The London-based Macuga said the symbolic value of the tiger surfaced in so many of the works submitted for the contest, and the strength of the works made her job as a judge “very difficult.”

“It was wonderful to connect with creative people working in China through the selection process and to see how they approached this theme. The great diversity of the works wove interesting parallels between art and design,” she added.