NEW FRIENDS: Prada and Adidas are tickling curiosity by teasing a new collaboration. On Thursday morning, the Italian luxury house posted a photo on Instagram of Adidas and an Adidas Originals shoe boxes peeking out of a classic white Prada shopping bag. The hashtag reads Pradaforadidas.
No other details were available, but followers were quick to react with flame, heart and clapping hands emojis. One Adidas fan was quick to dub the partnership “Pradidas.”
The association of the two brands surely took many by surprise, although luxury and activewear have increasingly crossed paths. Adidas last month unveiled a new unique digital store in London which will launch exclusive products, including a collaboration with artist Lucy Bryant, and has a history of partnerships with designers and artists ranging from Stella McCartney, Raf Simons and Rick Owens to Pharrell Williams.
