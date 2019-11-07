The CFDA/Vogue Fund Gala was short on speeches and long on advice.⁣ ⁣ This year’s winner Christopher John Rogers’ all-red ensemble was an indicator of fashion’s you-be-you rising ranks. During the post-program celebration, with Champagne flute in hand, the Brooklyn-based designer said Jean-Raymond had advised him from the start, “Just be yourself, because that’s the golden ticket. Your "selfness" and authenticity — every little nuance and idiosyncrasy that you bring to the table is important. That’s just what I’m trying to do — embrace myself and my team and all the people who have supported me.”⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Bella Hadid, seen here with Alexander Wang, echoed the importance of authenticity. “A lot of people honestly told me to truly be myself. You don’t realize that until you’re in the moment of not being yourself. So today to see all of these really incredible designers, it makes me feel like it’s really OK to be yourself. Everybody just comes out with their own ideas and what is very personal to themselves. It’s really exciting to see everybody in their own zone and in their own moment. I’m really realizing that it’s OK to be myself.” ⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: Rosemary Feitelberg ⁣ ⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #cfda