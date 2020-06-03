VR AT HOME: Prada is bringing its virtual reality project into people’s homes.

Kicked off as an innovative retail initiative aimed at enhancing customers’ shopping experience in store, the Prada Virtual Reality adapts to the current station of reduced social contact to continue engaging the brand’s fans at home.

A range of contents, available at popular platforms, including YouTube VR and VEER, will guide users in an immersive journey through the Prada world with stops in several locations, including the brand’s Epicenter stores in Tokyo, New York an Los Angeles, as well the Fondazione Prada in Milan and Venice.

Using the virtual reality technology, users will also have the chance to take a closer look to the Prada spring 2020 collection and to discover the secrets of the Made to Measure project, as well as the artisanal making of the Prada men’s shows.

The launch of this project reflects the brand’s current focus on innovation and digitalization. Among the several initiatives developed by the company, in May, the Prada Group signed a partnership with leading customer experience management platform Sprinklr aimed at reinforcing the digital culture within the company. Based in New York, Sprinklr is a global software service with more than 1,800 employees helping brands in 150-plus countries.