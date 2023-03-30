High Fashion Tea: Prada Caffè Opens at Harrods

LONDON — It’s a Prada par-tea.

The Italian luxury brand has opened a Prada Caffè at Harrods in Knightsbridge on the ground floor of the department store.

The brand’s mint green hue has been plastered all over the space, which includes a balcony area for extra seating. The flooring follows the black-and-white checkered floors of the Prada boutique on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan with the floral bas reliefs taking inspiration from the brand’s international flagships.

The tableware takes cues from ancient Celadon pottery, with pale blue Japanese porcelain used in the space.

Prada Caffè at Harrods STUDIO VF17

Prada Caffè is open from March 31 to Jan. 7, and will soon be accompanied by an outdoor stall offering ice cream coming soon to Harrods.

The menu includes breakfast, light lunch bites and evening cocktails, from sandwiches and risotto to ​​buffalo mozzarella, salmon and crab dishes.

The mint-green counters will also be selling pastries for eat-in and takeaway — taking hints from Prada’s Milanese café Bar Luce designed by filmmaker Wes Anderson.

The drinks menu offers negroni-based aperitifs, classic cocktails and wines from across Italy, such as Sicily to Piedmont.

Prada Caffè at Harrods. STUDIO VF17

In early March, the Prada Group reported a strong set of full-year results and said it achieved margin targets thanks to a solid performance of the Prada and Miu Miu brands, and across all product categories.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, net profit soared 58 percent to 465 million euros compared with 294 million euros in 2021.

Revenues rose 25 percent to 4.2 billion euros compared with 3.36 billion euros in 2021, when the group returned to profitability.