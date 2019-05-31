Prada has developed an exclusive collection for online store TheDoubleF, the digital arm of Italian retailer Folli Follie.

The limited-edition collection, which will be available at the e-tailer June 1 to 23, includes 20 pieces for women and 15 men’s styles, spanning from ready-to-wear to accessories and footwear.

“We are honored that such a prestigious brand decided to develop a very articulated, rich collection for us,” said Francesco Galli, Folli Follie chief executive officer. “This project will inaugurate a series of collaborations that we will develop with a range of international brands to offer our customers exclusive, unique products.”

The capsule includes designs mainly crafted from cotton, nylon and nylon gabardine, while the color palette combines black with red, hot pink and emerald green. The pieces, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, skirts and dresses, are embellished with prints and patches featuring lightning bolts, graphic roses, or monster’s hands, done in something of a romantic way. The same motifs return in the accessories, such as chain bags, totes and baseball caps.

A preview of the collection, which will be promoted through a digital campaign with Asian influencers, will be available for selected guests at One-Off, the luxury multibrand store opened earlier this year in Brescia by Folli Follie and G&B.