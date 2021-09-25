Prada’s Double Show Experience

TWO FOR ONE: Prada unveiled its spring 2022 collection simultaneously on the runway in Milan and Shanghai — a first in the industry.

In Shanghai, Prada gathered the Chinese fashion crowd on the rooftop terrace of Bund No 1 for a dinner pre-show, enjoying perfect breezy temperatures. The brand also lit up the side of a Lujiazui skyscraper with its logo.

Moving downstairs and indoors for the show, Prada ambassador Cai Xukun sat front row rubbing shoulders with film director Jia Zhangke, and models Du Juan and Liu Wen to watch the show with dozens of screens set up to livestream the simultaneous show from Italy.

Like the set in Milan, the Shanghai production’s materials will also see a second life via donations to the Dandelion Child Development Center, a nonprofit in Shanghai that recycles materials to build children’s libraries.

At the Fondazione Prada in Milan, Emmy-nominated “Unorthodox” actress Shira Haas attended her first show at Prada. “I couldn’t be happier to be here,” said Haas, wearing a black skirt and a red sweater by the Italian house that she said added “just some color.”

Haas will star in the upcoming TV series “Lioness” on the life of Golda Meir that will be executive produced by Barbra Streisand. The Israeli actress added that filming “will begin next year soon, I hope at the beginning of it.” She said she had a day off while in Milan, “which is a lot, so I’m happy.”