×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Prada’s Double Show Experience

Prada's guests, from Cai Xukun to Shira Haas, watched the brand's spring 2022 show from Milan and Shanghai.

By
Luisa Zargani, Tiffany Ap
Plus Icon
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Shira
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Shira Haas attends the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Spring/Summer 2022 on September 24, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada) Getty Images for Prada

TWO FOR ONE: Prada unveiled its spring 2022 collection simultaneously on the runway in Milan and Shanghai — a first in the industry.

In Shanghai, Prada gathered the Chinese fashion crowd on the rooftop terrace of Bund No 1 for a dinner pre-show, enjoying perfect breezy temperatures. The brand also lit up the side of a Lujiazui skyscraper with its logo.

Moving downstairs and indoors for the show, Prada ambassador Cai Xukun sat front row rubbing shoulders with film director Jia Zhangke, and models Du Juan and Liu Wen to watch the show with dozens of screens set up to livestream the simultaneous show from Italy.

Like the set in Milan, the Shanghai production’s materials will also see a second life via donations to the Dandelion Child Development Center, a nonprofit in Shanghai that recycles materials to build children’s libraries.

At the Fondazione Prada in Milan, Emmy-nominated “Unorthodox” actress Shira Haas attended her first show at Prada. “I couldn’t be happier to be here,” said Haas, wearing a black skirt and a red sweater by the Italian house that she said added “just some color.”

Haas will star in the upcoming TV series “Lioness” on the life of Golda Meir that will be executive produced by Barbra Streisand. The Israeli actress added that filming “will begin next year soon, I hope at the beginning of it.” She said she had a day off while in Milan, “which is a lot, so I’m happy.”

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada's Double Show Experience

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Prada's Double Show Experience

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Prada's Double Show Experience

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Prada's Double Show Experience

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Prada's Double Show Experience

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad