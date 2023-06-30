Prada Heads to Bangkok With Richie Hawtin

The fourth edition of Prada Extends, a series of global events created in partnership with electronic musician Richie Hawtin, traveled to Bangkok on Thursday, hosting a panel discussion and a party at the Warehouse Stadium in the city’s Khlong Toei district.

Thai stars including Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, Kanyawee Songmuang, and Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram attended the event held at the Prada store inside upscale shopping mall Iconsiam, where they attended exchanges between Hawtin and Arun Ramanathan, director of the international media platform Mixmag Asia, on the power of music today. It was followed by a performance by Bangkok DJ and music curator Elaheh.

Richie Hawtin and Arun Ramanathan attend Prada Extends Bangkok. Getty Images for Prada

At night, the Prada Extends party offered a lineup that featured Hawtin himself, Elaheh, Vietnam-born DJ and former model BongBongQuayQuay, and Sarayu, DJ and producer, also known as a member of UNSTๆ, an electronic artist collective based in Bangkok.

Their music performances were accompanied by visual arts from two Thai talents, Chaiyapat Natt Plubsiri and Supitchkran Sriprasert. Both of them have worked closely with Hawtin’s long-term collaborator Ali Demirel.

First introduced in London in November 2021, Prada Extends traveled to Tokyo and the Faena Forum Miami last year. For Hawtin, the Bangkok edition celebrated “the diversity and intensity of this vast metropolis, connecting the local creative community through an experience in sight and sound.”

“For me, Bangkok resonates with a unique frequency attracting a distinctive collection of like-minded people from across Asia. The dance floor brought together a true melting pot of ideas and inspiration,” he added.