MORE HELP: Prada has extended its commitment in the fight against the coronavirus spread in Italy.

The company has converted the production of its Montone, Italy-based factory to supply 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks to health-care personnel, upon a request received by the Tuscany region. In particular, Prada will keep the factory open just for this purpose and count on the support of a range of external suppliers to guarantee daily deliveries of the medical kits until April 6.

The initiative follows the donation of six intensive care units made on March 16 by Prada’s co-ceos Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada, along with chairman Carlo Mazzi.

On Monday, Mario and Enrico Moretti Polegato, presidents of the Geox and Diadora labels, respectively, also pledged to donate 1 million euros to aid the Veneto region, where the brands are headquartered and severely hit by the pandemic.

“In this historic moment of extreme emergency that Italy and Veneto are experiencing, it is our moral duty to support our doctors and nurses, working every day at the forefront in the fight against an invisible yet so fearful enemy, which makes us all equal, vulnerable, helpless,” said Mario Moretti Polegato. “With this donation we also want to express our closeness and our support to all individuals, and their families, who are suffering and fighting against the virus. We must stand firm and scrupulously respect the restrictions. Only in this way, with a responsible behavior, will we be able to defeat this disease and return to our lives soon. We are facing a severe crisis but I am sure that we will rise again, stronger than before.”

As reported, on Monday the Qatar-based fund Mayhoola, parent company of Valentino, Balmain and Pal Zileri, also donated 2 million euros to support Milan’s Sacco Hospital and the country’s Civil Protection in the coronavirus fight.