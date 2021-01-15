Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are getting ready to debut their next co-designed Prada collection.

The Prada fall 2021 men’s fashion show will be held as part of Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, taking place at 2 p.m. CET (or 8 a.m. EST). The show will debut digitally and will be livestreamed by the design house.

Following the show, Prada and Simons will come together for a conversation with select students from international universities, similar to what they did after their first co-designed collection, which debuted in September. Students will be joining in on the conversation from institutions such as Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology and Beijing’s Tsinghua University, School of Architecture, among others.

Prada said that the co-designers’ debut collection and following conversation was the design house’s most viewed digital event. It generated 16 times the number of views compared to Prada’s spring 2020 show, according to the design house.

A livestream for Prada’s fall 2021 men’s fashion show will be released on Jan. 17 prior to the show. Check back on this post on Sunday for a link to the livestream.

Read more here:

Prada Releases First Ad Under Prada-Simons Tenure

5 Men’s Fashion Brands to Watch at Milan Fashion Week

Italian Fashion Executives Weigh in on Men’s Wear Industry

WATCH: Milan Digital Fashion Week Spring 2021 Trends