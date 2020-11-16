LONDON — As Prada’s share price steadily climbs due to a robust Chinese recovery, the brand continues to invest heavily in the market — driven in part by new product launches.

The Milanese fashion house Monday assembled 22 Chinese celebrities, including Fan Bingbing, who has emerged from her $130 million tax evasion scandal, Jin Chen; Zheng Shuang, and director Jia Zhangke’s wife Zhao Tao; eight top models, including Liu Wen, Du Juan, Xiaowen Ju, Chu Wong and Lina Zhang, and 24 fashion influencers for the debut of its Cleo bag in China.

Other Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea will begin the promotion Tuesday, while the European markets will follow.

The campaign — shot in black-and-white, which is in line with the tone of Prada’s holiday 2020 campaign by Steven Meisel — has generated big buzz on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Oasis, Weibo’s own version of Instagram. The hashtag #Pradacleobag saw 55 million impressions and 410,000 discussions on Weibo within hours of the launch.

The Cleo shoulder bag, which debuted in the brand’s spring 2021 “Multiple Views” show, is a reinterpretation of an iconic Nineties design. The brushed leather bag comes with a curved base and softly sloping sides and is available in black, white, silver, pink and the signature Prada aqua colorway.