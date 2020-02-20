The fashion label Prada, which presented a “spectacular” spring 2020 line, is slated to present its fall 2020 collection at 4 p.m. CET/10 a.m. EST on Feb. 20.

You don’t have to go anywhere to see all of designer Miuccia Prada’s creations: just scroll down and check out the video player below to all the runway action.

Read more from WWD:

Prada Postpones Resort Show in Japan

Inside Prada’s Spring 2020 Collection

Prada Unveils New Fine Jewelry Collection

WATCH: The Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020 Trends You Need to Know