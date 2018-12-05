Prada is showing its employees it cares.

The Italian company announced Wednesday it is launching a new welfare initiative this month.

Prada’s 4,000 Italian employees will receive in December a year-end, one-off premium of 1,500 euros each to support expenses for personal and family needs. The bonus can be spent for a range of services including nursery schools, medical assistance, recreational centers for kids, public transport, as well as theater and museum tickets, fitness centers and travels.

The new program is the way Prada’s co-chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli “wants to show his gratitude for the work that Prada Group’s employees have done,” the company said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, employees will also be allowed to convert their productivity bonuses to the new welfare program. The program falls under the number of benefits the company’s workers already enjoy from their integrated working contracts.

The welfare extension is being rolled out across all Prada’s offices, stores and 18 production plants in Italy. They include the latest industrial complex in Valvigna, in Italy’s Tuscany region, unveiled in June. The site — which houses the production division and the development of the Prada and Miu Miu leather goods collections, as well as warehouses, the archive, offices and the group’s data processing centers — was designed by architect Guido Canali and employs 785 people.