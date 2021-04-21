MILAN — Prada Group is strengthening its support of scientific research and specifically of the Fondazione Gianni Bonadonna, the foundation named after the late Italian oncologist that is considered a medical pioneer because of its Hodgkin’s disease cures and innovative therapies against cancer.

With the support of the luxury group, Fondazione Gianni Bonadonna and Fondazione AIRC — also involved in fighting cancer — are sponsoring a call for applications for study-abroad fellowships with the goal of training a new generation of medical researchers in oncology in international centers of excellence.

The initiative is part of the partnership Prada Group launched in 2018 with the Fondazione Gianni Bonadonna to support innovative cancer treatments and research projects.

“Prada has always been interested in supporting culture, research and education of new generations,” said Miuccia Prada. “When Luca Gianni became president of Fondazione Gianni Bonadonna and proposed us to support it, we immediately said ‘yes’ because of the importance of Gianni Bonadonna himself and because of the kind of activities and projects they wanted to develop. Today, this fellowship is another step of our commitment to the Fondazione and AIRC.”

Intended to finance a period of study abroad starting in 2022, the fellowships are reserved for physicians enrolled in the last two years of graduate programs specializing in medical oncology or hematology, as well as for neo-specialists within two years of receiving their degree. Candidates can apply via the websites of the Fondazione Gianni Bonadonna and Fondazione AIRC starting Wednesday.

“During his outstanding career, Gianni Bonadonna trained generations of oncologists in Italy and abroad,” said Luca Gianni. “Inspired from this attitude of mentorship, Fondazione Gianni Bonadonna pursues the education of young doctors willing to get involved in therapeutic innovation in oncology. The Gianni Bonadonna fellowship [program] aims to be an effective contribution to train a new generation of physician-scientists in oncology.”

After a medical and surgery degree obtained in 1959 at the University of Milan and experience in the U.S., Bonadonna worked at the National Cancer Institute of Milan. His research and discoveries are said to have rewritten how breast cancer and some types of lymphoma are treated. Bonadonna died in 2015.

As reported, last year Prada Group also financially supported the “Proteggimi [protect me]” project of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, investigating the disparity in the impact of COVID-19 on men and women, researching why it predominantly affects men and the role played by male sex hormones in this imbalance.