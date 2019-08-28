MILAN — Prada Group announced Wednesday its has become the main sponsor of IMLux, the international master in luxury management program jointly developed by the Italian MIP Politecnico di Milano university and the French Neoma Business School.

The program aims to teach the fundamentals of operating in the luxury goods industry, specifically focusing on enabling students with a managerial background to acquire skills to assume broader tasks and responsibilities in the business.

Entirely taught in English and evenly divided between studying in Milan and Reims, France, the full-time 12-month course encompasses not only fashion but also luxury tourism, hôtellerie, interior design, cosmetics, wine and automotive industries, among others.

In announcing the sponsorship, Prada Group’s human resources director Stefano Rastrelli said that the company is “aware of the precious value of education in the contemporary landscape,” and underscored the program’s assets, including the “multicultural [selection] of students involved and their across-the-board skills,” as well as noting it draws on both academic and business worlds.

Contact with key managers and entrepreneurs of the luxury industry are offered through talks, workshops and on-site visits at the respective firms. “Companies involved also actively participate in the contents discussed during the classes asking students to deal with tangible projects and give their contributions to solve problems and face challenges that really need a solution in that specific moment,” added the program’s director Fabrizio Maria Pini.

Guaranteeing an internationally recognized double-degree to students, IMLux is additionally backed by the Taittinger champagne house.

The 2019 course will kick off on Sept. 9 while applications for the 2020 intake will open the following month. Requirements include holding a three-year bachelor’s degree plus one year of professional experience or a four-year bachelor’s degree.