×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Fila USA’s New President Todd Klein Talks Future Plans

Business

Capri Holdings Taps Cedric Wilmotte as CEO of Michael Kors

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon

This is an innovative outdoor education experience for preschool children to better understand the ocean, held in Venice on the Torcello Island.

Sea Beyond
The Sea Beyond boat courtesy of Prada Group

Marking the International Day of Education, on Tuesday the Prada Group and UNESCO launched the Kindergarten of the Lagoon, an innovative outdoor education experience for preschool children to better understand the ocean and held in Venice on the Torcello Island.

The project was first presented in May last year at Fondazione Prada’s headquarters in Venice, the Ca’ Corner della Regina.

Kindergarten of the Lagoon is part of the Sea Beyond initiative, which dates back to 2019 and is led by the luxury fashion group and UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, aiming to promote education for the preservation of the sea and its resources, in the context of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030.

Related Galleries

The first program involved 40 students from six schools and the event was attended by Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group head of corporate social responsibility, and UNESCO representatives Vladimir Ryabinin, Ana Luiza M. Thompson-Flores and Francesca Santoro, among local institution representatives.

Venice and its lagoon are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“I am proud to attend this first day together with the children of Venice, wishing that the Kindergarten of the Lagoon will continue to grow and that a larger number of young explorers and families will have the pleasure to be part of it,” Bertelli said. “Our ambition is to see the program growing over time and to develop the project in other cities in the future.”

Its syllabus is based on the integration of indoor and outdoor education, with the ambition to help toddlers discover the lagoon, its flora and fauna, understand the factors contributing to sustainability and acquire an inter- and trans-disciplinary approach.

The first cycle of classes will end in June and the new program will start again in September, coinciding with the schools’ calendars.

Sea Beyond is indirectly financed via the sale of fashion pieces crafted from Prada’s Re-Nylon eco-minded fabric.

Lorenzo Bertelli
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Hot Summer Bags

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prada Group, UNESCO Launch Kindergarten of the Lagoon Project

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad