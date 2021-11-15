Prada Debuts Boutique at Harrods Featuring Exclusive Homeware Range

PRADA GOES HOME: Prada has opened a boutique in Harrods’ interiors department, and is experimenting with homeware for the first time.

The new, permanent space is located on the department store’s third floor, and is fully dedicated to “homeware and sophisticated accessories.” The pieces have been designed with longtime Prada collaborators including Martino Gamper, a northern Italian designer who’s based in London, and who uses reclaimed materials, such as wood and formica, to create new furniture.

The store, which opened Nov. 15, stocks a mix of handcrafted home objects, including fine porcelain with signature Prada motifs; gold-plated professional dressmaking scissors, and hammered silver cutlery sets, as part of a reedition of Josef Hoffmann’s original 1905 design for Wiener Werkstätte.

Gamper, who has worked with the label on many store and window designs in the past, has also created a series of objects for the space including vases, chopping boards and trays featuring geometric patterns and a mix of materials, like wood and colored formica.

The store itself highlights Prada’s modernist approach to interior design, with a wood and metal facade; fabric-clad walls in the brand’s signature pale green shade; surfaces that juxtapose natural wood with different colors, and bookshelves displaying the home items and gift ideas, including board games, card sets and Christmas decorations.

The brand said the boutique is a one-off foray into homeware, for the time being, and limited to Harrods.

Gamper created his first shop windows for Prada in 2015. He took Euclidean geometry — and specifically the angle — as his theme. Pairing different natural materials in contrasting shades, he created spaces defined by corners.

That window concept, which saw customized display sets evolving season after season in tune with the collections, made its debut in all of the Prada stores around the world.

Gamper has long been a darling of the fashion world, working with brands including Anya Hindmarch, Peter Pilotto, Valextra and Nike. During an event she hosted in 2016, Hindmarch said she saw Gamper’s book “100 Chairs in 100 Days,” and fell instantly for his off-kilter aesthetic. She later asked him to design pieces for her shops.