PRADA SHAPES: Prada Group said Wednesday it will host “Shaping a Sustainable Digital Future” in Milan on Nov. 20 at Fondazione Prada, in partnership with Yale School of Management and Politecnico di Milano School of Management. This will be the second edition of the Italian company’s cultural conversations under the “Shaping a Future” moniker, and it will explore the impact of digitalization on business and sustainability.

Ahead of the conference, the two schools of management each launched a student contest in which participants are asked to develop new concepts and ideas to contribute to the event.

Prada held its first conference on sustainability, called “Shaping a Creative Future,” in March last year. Focusing on the relation between sustainability and innovation, the conference, moderated by the two universities, comprised conversations, debates and discussions with leading international academic, creative and business figures such as Anna Zegna, president of the Zegna Foundation; Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Camera della Moda; Sergio Rossi president Andrea Morante, and former Luxottica chief executive officer and current executive chairman of Eataly Andrea Guerra.

The discussions over the two days hinged on brand heritage and market value; design for sustainability through innovation and tradition; sustainability and value creation, and driving creative excellence.