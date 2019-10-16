MILAN — Prada is the latest addition in Italy’s luxury goods association Fondazione Altagamma, which already represents more than 100 national cultural and creative high-end firms.

Joining the association, the fashion company will take part in the initiatives promoted by the Fondazione Altagamma, which are aimed at supporting the overall growth of the industry and its companies.

“Throughout the years, Fondazione Altagamma has grown both in quantitative terms — involving an increasing number of key Italian companies — and qualitatively, expanding its reach on different sectors and projects, especially international ones,” Prada Group’s co-chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli said in a statement Wednesday. The executive added that joining “a pool of Italian companies whose common [feature] is the high quality” will help the development of the group’s activities.

“The addition of such a prestigious brand like Prada, which has been promoting Italian creativity, elegance, the ability to innovate and entrepreneurial acuity for decades, is significant for Altagamma and confirms the growth and consolidation the Fondazione has undertaken in recent years,” said the association’s president Andrea Illy.

Founded in 1992, the association counts 110 companies spanning seven industries, including fashion, design, jewelry, food and hospitality. Fashion brands that are members include Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, Gucci, Moncler, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod’s, Valentino and Versace, among others.