SOCIAL THOUGHT: Staying true to its bond with culture and mission to make it attractive and engaging for people, Prada will launch a series of digital talks on Instagram.

Dubbed “Prada Possible Conversations,” the project intends to connect international thinkers and personalities bowing from different industries with the social media audience through live dialogues broadcast on the label’s official account. The digital iteration will therefore represent an evolution of the company’s schedule of international cultural events during the coronavirus emergency.

Conversations will center on different themes, ranging from fashion, art, architecture and cinema to philosophy, psychology and literature, with the goal to invite users to explore how culture has been impacted by shifting times and how might evolve in the future.

The first “Prada Possible Conversation” is scheduled for April 14 at 6 a.m. CET. Author, curator and artistic director of Jacquard x Google Arts & Culture Residency Pamela Golbin and fashion journalist and critic Alexander Fury will talk about “Fashion in times of crises,” while viewers will be able to join them to pose questions and share opinions on the topic.

Each conversation on Instagram will additionally result in a financial donation Prada will make to UNESCO to support its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. This focuses on the importance of culture, creativity and education for more than 1.5 billion students worldwide affected by school and university closure, as well as on a program to increase international cooperation in science. Further details on the entity of the donations were not disclosed.

The support to UNESCO will extend the company’s commitment in contrasting the COVID-19 emergency. As reported, last month Prada’s co-ceo’s Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada, along with chairman Carlo Mazzi, donated six intensive care units to three Italian hospitals, while the company converted the production of its Montone, Italy-based factory to supply 80,000 medical overalls and 110,000 masks to health-care personnel, upon a request received by the Tuscany region. For the upcoming Easter festivity, the group’s Marchesi 1824 fine pastry brand will be donating the classic Italian Easter cake “Colomba” to health-care workers operating in Milan’s hospitals and to the Pane Quotidiano non-profit organization providing free food to people in need.