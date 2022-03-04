Prada Linea Rossa Links Up With Red Bull for Sports Events and Initiatives

PRADA ON THE SNOW: As the hotbed of Prada’s sports-inclined bent, Prada Linea Rossa has forged ties with Red Bull to promote events and initiatives focused on sports and innovations. The link-up signals Prada’s ongoing effort to enhance its brand experience.

Kicking off the long-term collaboration, the Italian luxury house is releasing a documentary starring French snowboarder Pierre Vaultier seen doing his tricks on a Prada Linea Rossa and Red Bull co-branded snow park punctuated by the former’s signature red line.

Prada did not detail how the partnership with Red Bull may evolve for future initiatives and iterations.

Filmed against the imposing landscape of France’s Serre Chevalier ski area, the snowboard champion, who has scored the gold medal at the Winter Olympic games in 2014 and 2018, in Sochi, Russia and Pyeongchang, South Korea, respectively, is seen doing his acrobatic tricks.

The full documentary called “Reshapes” features a wide-ranging interview with the snowboarder, who has won the World Cup Crystal Globe, his discipline’s highest recognition, six times throughout his career. The interview focuses on the athlete’s setbacks and achievements from his first competition in 1997 to his gold medal win in 2018.

Last month, Prada announced a collaboration with leading video game company Ubisoft to integrate its Prada Linea Rossa collection into the outdoor sports playground of Riders Republic.

The Linea Rossa — not to be confused with the Luna Rossa line, named after Prada’s sailboat for the America’s Cup — is a a technical collection of high-performance apparel which returned in the spotlight in recent years.

