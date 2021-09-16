×
Prada to Stage Simultaneous Shows in Milan and Shanghai

The two in-person shows, hosted simultaneously on Sept. 24, will unveil the same spring 2022 collection sported by different models in complementary sets.

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons Courtesy of Prada

PARALLEL CATWALKS: This September Prada is not only returning to the physical format, but it’s also doubling up the show experience.

The luxury brand will unveil its spring 2022 women’s collection, designed by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, with two live runway shows that will happen simultaneously in Milan and Shanghai on Sept. 24 at 3 and 9 p.m. local time, respectively.

Named “Synchronic Views,” the format will actually combine the physical and digital experience. In fact, the guests at both shows, which will present exactly the same collection shown on different models and in complementary sets, will be able to enjoy through video screens the simultaneous runway event happening at the same time in a different continent.

Described by Prada in a brief statement as “a celebration of the unique experience of the runway, and the power of technology to transcend borders, to unite. A celebration of fashion and of community,” the shows will be streamed at prada.com, where viewers will have access to a live edit collecting views of the two parallel shows.

This event marks Prada’s return to the physical format, after presenting its men’s and women’s collections through videos due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020. 

