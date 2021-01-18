Co-creatively directed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, Prada’s Fall 2021 men’s wear collection was an intimate, dance-filled affair that seamlessly blended both designers aesthetics. The lineup manifested several of Simons’ trademarks, including pushed up sleeves on blazers that reveal a vibrant patterned undergarment, oversized boxy statement coats and thigh-length oversized knits, with all of the classic Prada touches. But there were some surprises, too, and WWD has distilled all the standout moments from the livestreamed event.

Long Johns

Whoever said long johns were too boring might want to retract such statement after witnessing the latest knit patterned iteration from Simons and Prada. The cold weather staples were incorporated into each look, from turtlenecks to v-necks and polos.

Jacquard Everything

Oversize geometric-patterned jacquards – a longtime Prada staple – were on display in everything from oversized knits, which they combined with the signature Prada Re-Nylon, to the lining of parkas.

Bomber Jackets

Bomber jackets may be trending, but the Prada version is injected with a vibrant dose of color and touch of volume, not to mention the hardware details. The triangle-shaped zippered compartment, adorned with the Prada logo, was a special standout and ideal for storing any essentials the current times demand – face masks included.

Bold Outerwear

From boucle wool cropped coats, lapel-less peacoats, and even a leather double breasted version (with oversized buttons that don the Prada logo), it was clear to viewers that statement outerwear is back.

Considered Suiting

We welcome a return to suiting, but Prada clearly understand that adjustments need to be made to accommodate our current environment. This pinstriped version says business, but the relaxed silhouette screams loungewear, especially when paired with a vibrant knit long john and pushed up sleeves.

Set Design Still Matters

Despite a markedly different audience than in years past, Prada’s Rem Koolhaas and AMO-designed set commanded as much attention as its clothes – showing the brand’s enduring commitment to design and dynamic experiences. Models paraded (and danced) throughout connected rooms, and the materials used to construct the set will be up-cycled, finding new homes at special product installations and pop-ups around the world.

Technology and the Future of Connectivity

Post-show prompted an intimate live Q&A conversation with both co-creative directors, and WWD Milan Bureau Chief Luisa Zargana recounts that when asked about the incorporation of technology, Prada saw a big shift in a means of how to connect with the rest of the world, “We are here with you and at least for me, it’s a huge change. We are searching for humanity, and depend from technology. [The key is] to make technology at our service, at the service of ideas and feelings, as an instrument to transmit feelings and ideas in the best possible way.”

