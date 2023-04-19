Prada and Miu Miu Top Lyst Index Hottest Brands List

LONDON — Prada remained at the top spot in the latest quarter of the Lyst Index’s hottest brand list, while its sister brand Miu Miu climbed to second for the period between January to March, which is that brand’s highest ranking since the list began.

According to data gathered on the London-based shopping platfrom, searches for Prada went up 22 percent this quarter, with sunglasses being the biggest category increase as searches jumped 56 percent over the quarter.

Backstage at Miu Miu RTW Fall 2023 Vanni Bassetti/WWD

The rise in popularity for Miu Miu can be largely attributed to the high demand for the pocket bag, a second collaboration with New Balance and a trend-setting Paris Fashion Week show featuring Emma Corrin, Zaya Wade, Mia Goth and Ethel Cain on the catwalk.

Versace saw the biggest jump in ranking this quarter, landing in eighth place. It was boosted by the brand’s fall 2023 show in Los Angeles on Oscars weekend, and subsequent red carpet appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Ariana DeBose and Kerry Condon.

Full ranking of the Lyst Index Hottest Brands List. Courtesy of Lyst

Meanwhile, with a creative director reshuffle, Gucci’s ranking dropped to ninth place, the lowest in history. Balenciaga, which has still not recovered from a slew of controversies last year, was in 18th place in the ranking.

Newcomers on the list included Skims and JW Anderson, landing at 17th and 20th place, respectively. In the period, searches for Skims on Lyst increased 30 percent. Anderson became the third designer, after Virgil Abloh and Miuccia Prada, to have two brands on the ranking in the same quarter.

Hottest products list in the first quarter of 2023, by the Lyst Index. Courtesy of Lyst

In terms of the hottest products ranking, Uniqlo’s shoulder bag, which retails for under $20, snatched the top spot. As the least expensive product to ever be featured in the Lyst Index, the style went viral on TikTok, generating more than 59 million views on the platform.

Rick Owens’ Kriester sunglasses was the second most in-demand item in the quarter, as it was worn by the likes of Shannon and Shannade Clermont and Lotta Volkova, while Skim’s sculpt bodysuit was the quarter’s third hottest product.