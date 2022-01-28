Prada Mode Cultural Event Coming to L.A. for Frieze

Events are starting to heat up in Los Angeles around the next edition of the Frieze art fair.

On Feb. 16 and 17, Prada will present the seventh iteration of its Prada Mode traveling social club and cultural residency in L.A. at a location to be revealed later. The event will feature an immersive installation by artist Martine Syms.

Based in L.A., Syms’ multidisciplinary practice blends publishing, video, installation and performance in works that comment on race, gender, digital life and media consumption, often with interactive elements inviting viewers to call a phone number, text or connect with chatbots. No stranger to the fashion world, she has collaborated with Etudes on a capsule collection, appeared in a campaign for L.A. streetwear label Total Luxury Spa, and interpreted Prada’s spring 2021 men’s collection as part of its “Multiple Views” digital presentation.

Prada debuted its Mode cultural residency events during Art Basel in Miami in 2018 and has since touched down in London, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai and, most recently, Moscow in December 2021, taking over the Levenson Mansion for two days with Damien Hirst’s “Pharmacy” installation, a slate of programming, including talks with local curators and gallerists.

Over the years, celebrities have also flocked to the Prada Mode events, including Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, Chloë Sevigny, Saweetie and more.

Frieze L.A. runs Feb. 17 to 20 with a new venue in Beverly Hills, more than 100 participating galleries, and a new section of the fair called Focus L.A., which spotlights emerging artists. Fashion brands that have hosted events around past Frieze L.A. fairs include Matchesfashion and Rimowa.