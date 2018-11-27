PARTY MODE: The inaugural edition of Prada Mode is setting up shop inside the easygoing hostel-hotel Freehand Miami for the Art Basel Miami Beach crowd.

The club will serve as a cultural gathering ahead of the fair’s official opening Dec. 4 to 6, offering guests and Prada Mode members a packed schedule, as well as plenty of late-night music and dancing. There will also be a site-specific “intervention” by artist Theaster Gates, who will be joined by the Black Monks of Mississippi for a live set. Other collaborations are to include a performance by Elena Ayodele in conjunction with National YoungArts Foundation and an event with Document Journal. DJ sets by Craig Richards, AJ Kwame, No Vacancy Inn and other Prada Mode residents will keep the party going late into the night during the three-day residency.

Last year, Prada hosted the Carsten Höller-designed pop-up Prada Double Club in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, a popular stop on the Art Basel Miami Beach party scene. Guests such as Ricky Martin, Rita Ora, Diplo and Miuccia Prada herself were spotted at the club dancing to performances by musicians Wyclef Jean and the Wu-Tang Clan.