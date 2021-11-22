Prada on Ice Opens in New York and Beverly Hills

Inspired by the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Prada has unveiled “Prada on Ice” at its New York and Beverly Hills flagships. The pop-up shops feature a full collection of outerwear, knits, sweaters, ski goggles, skis, snowboards, boots, ski boot bags, sleeping bags and snowshoes.

The pop-up at Prada’s New York flagship at 575 Broadway opened Monday and will remain until Jan. 6. The Beverly Hills pop-up, which was unveiled Nov. 16, will be up through Jan. 9, and an Aspen pop-up will open next month. “Prada on Ice” pop-ups have also opened in China and Japan, as well as in such European countries as Denmark, Italy, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The exclusive collection has red and blue graphics — a clear reference to the lines on ice hockey rinks. The pop-up’s decor features snow-white walls and red LED strip displays rolling Prada logos like a scoreboard. The stands of a stadium are transformed into a functional area for customers and a bobsleigh platform becomes a display surface. The scene is highlighted by mannequins reproducing sporting figures in athletic poses.

As for the clothing, ski trousers and Bermuda shorts are made of technical fabric; oversize polyester jackets have vibrant and colorful geometric and floral patterns, and double-printed jersey outfits and mountain-inspired sweaters are made of extremely fine cashmere.

The Prada on Ice capsule collection has a total of 199 stock keeping units, ranging in price from $295 to $5,400.

