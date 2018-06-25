SAY BYE-BYE: After 21 years at Prada Group, strategic marketing director Stefano Cantino has exited the company, WWD has learned. Throughout his career at the Italian luxury group, Cantino, who joined in 1997, held a number of roles ranging from Prada Group communication and external relations director, to Prada marketing director, and before these, was Church’s brand director and Car Shoe general manager.

Another Prada veteran, Aldo Gotti, who joined the group in 1990, has also parted ways with the luxury group, after years as commercial director of the Miu Miu brand and most recently as Prada marketing director.

The company is in the midst of a reorganization of its communication department and it is understood it is recruiting new professional figures.

Despite a decrease in profitability and revenues in 2017, Prada chief Patrizio Bertelli in March was upbeat about prospects for the year, citing an improving business trend in the second part of 2017 that is progressing into 2018, emphasizing the investments in the group’s network of stores, with 140 renovation and relocation projects and the opening of 75 pop-up stores; the efforts to boost global brand visibility, and an enriched product offer, all enhanced by a fast-growing digital presence.

Earlier this month, the group unveiled its new state-of-the-art industrial complex in Valvigna, Tuscany. Prada Group has 21 production sites and counts around 12,000 employees.