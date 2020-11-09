SAILING AWAY: For those who won’t be with skipper Max Sirena and his team on the new Luna Rossa sailboat but still want to feel that sailing vibe excitement, Prada and Pirelli, the team’s main sponsors, have created a collection available at the America Cup’s official store.

Luna Rossa will represent Italy and the Sicilian Sailing Circle at the 36th edition of the America’s Cup, taking place in Auckland from January to March 2021.

Offering clothing and accessories for women and men, the Prada and Pirelli co-branded Luna Rossa lineup — the second ever produced in the history of the Luna Rossa team, which was founded in 2007 — combines timeless cuts with innovative materials for garments exuding a sporty elegance.

In keeping with sailing tradition, the collection, worked in a restrained color palette of white, gray, blue and black, spans from more technical pieces, such as the waterproof and wind-resistant “AfterGuard” jacket, the “ForeDeck” vest and the “HydroTech” shorts, to leisurewear styles. They include polo shirts, caps and the “Poetto Beach Boxer” swim shorts, a tribute to the famed beach of Cagliari, in Italy’s Sardinia, which hosted the Luna Rossa’s sailing team headquarters.

All the pieces iin the collection, retailing from 48 euros for T-shirts to 600 euros for the “AfterGuard” jacket, bear the signature red and white graphic Luna Rossa logo, as well as Prada and Pirelli badging.

The Prada Pirelli Luna Rossa collection is distinct from Prada’s Linea Rossa urban line.