×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences With Water

The recurring series addresses sustainability topics in a fresh lens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Gianni Riotta, Richard Armstrong, Amanda Gorman, Amale Andraos, and Mariarosa Cutillo participate in a panel discussion during Prada "Shaping a Sustainable Future Society" conference in New York on November 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Prada)
Prada's 'Possible Conversations' 'Shaping Water' explores what ifs in sustainability. Here, a past conference, "Shaping Society." Courtesy of Prada

For Patricia Marroquin Norby — the associate curator of Native American art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — water is personal.

And it’s also highly politicized, as her experience as a Native-born American and Indigenous researcher whose curatorial approach is inspired by the original keepers of the land and water, would show.

“Water politics in the Southwest is about who has power,” she said. Marroquin Norby was one of two speakers in Prada’s recurring “Possible Conversations” series, which also counted Kate Orff, founding principal and partner at SCAPE landscape architecture firm. The latest session was called “Shaping Water” and was held at the Prada store in SoHo Tuesday night.

Related Galleries

As fashion, in some cases, is prioritizing the importance of Indigenous knowledge, Marroquin Norby offered a timely take as it relates to building acceptance in the art world, which fashion can learn from. Furthermore, sustainable solutions exist within Indigenous communities. She said her role is to create a “welcoming space” for Native Peoples at the Met, bringing in the contemporary works of Shinnecock Nation artist and filmmaker Courtney M. Leonard, Chemehuevi photographer Cara Romero, Ho-Chunk photographer Tom Jones, among others.

“There’s no way my work wouldn’t include the Native People’s [perspectives],” she reiterated. Along with advocating for an “active land and water statement” in the Met (or an acknowledgment of past wrongdoings that pays homage to the original keepers of the land), she gave the audience Native nuance for contextualizing the work of famous painters such as Georgia O’Keeffe.

For one, she argued, O’Keeffe’s paintings are more “politically charged” than portrayed, because of how O’Keeffe urged for her own inheritance over existing inhabitants’ connection to the land. Essentially, she painted New Mexico’s Pedernal Mountain so often, that she was quoted as owning it in a popular quote: “God told me if I painted that mountain enough, I could have it.” Marroquin Norby said this was a way to “visually [appropriate]” the landscape.

Overall, the audience walked away with fresh dialogue and new appreciation for Indigenous knowledge as it relates to solving complex problems like water scarcity as well as the more aesthetic meanings therein.

These nuanced learnings and more were showcased, as Prada’s Possible Conversations aims to shed light on intersections in sustainability, art, fashion and design. The session trailed a nature-themed talk held in September called “Thinking Forests,” that similarly saw a packed room in Prada’s wooden epicenter stage in its SoHo store.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Hot Summer Bags

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prada’s ‘Possible Conversations’ Series Tapped Into Indigenous Experiences with Water

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad