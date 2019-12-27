PRA-DROP: Just in time for the last stretch of the holiday season, Prada is releasing a vacation-themed camp shirt as part of its Time Capsule project kicked off last month.

Available through a dedicated section on the company’s online shop, Time Capsule drops a special product for men and women available to purchase for a 24-hour period in a limited run of just 50 pieces.

The upcoming release set for Jan. 2 consists of a camp shirt crafted from cotton poplin splashed with an original drawing depicting an imaginative vacation blending sea and mountain landscapes with skiers and swimsuit-clad characters against a bright blue backdrop.

Changing every month and often being drawn from the brand’s archives, each Time Capsule item comes with a label bearing a dedicated logo designed by Rem Koolhaas’ OMA architectural studio and the serial number. The latter also appears on the back of the boxy shirt.

Described by the company as a signature Prada item, the shirt was also the product of the first Time Capsule release in November, which coincided with the debut of a revamped site and e-commerce platform with a sleek layout and editorial content boasting user-friendly, flexible and omnichannel features.

The following Time Capsule drop is scheduled for Feb. 6. Available only for European customers, the company said the dedicated section will be rolled out globally in sync with the web site’s relaunch calendar throughout 2020.