NEW PRAD-UCT: Iconic Prada archival pieces may now be just a click away from customers’ wardrobes.

As part of the revamp of its web site, next month the fashion house will launch the new Prada Time Capsule section, where special product for men and women will be available for purchase exclusively on the platform and just for a 24-hour period. Changing every month and often bowing from the brand’s archives, each item will be offered in a limited-edition and bear a serial number.

Although keeping details under wraps, the company said on Monday that the first drop will focus on a ready-to-wear item.

The Prada Time Capsule project heightens the company’s increasingly strong digital focus. As part of the strategy, the label has revamped its web site and e-commerce platform with a sleek layout and editorial content boosting its user-friendly, flexible and omnichannel features.

The web site offers an interactive experience via mini-videos playing during navigation and personalized contents varying through a modular framework based on users’ needs, all available from any device.

In particular, the “Pradasphere” section offers a tour through fashion shows, special projects, campaigns, films, events and locations of the Prada universe via two browsing paths, with the possibility to apply filters by category and year.

Currently available only in Europe, the revamped prada.com will be rolled out to other markets throughout 2020.