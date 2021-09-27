Prada Takes Over Shanghai Wet Market for Fall Campaign Launch

Following successful simultaneous shows in Milan and Shanghai to reveal the brand’s spring 2022 women’s wear collection, Prada took over an entire Shanghai wet market to launch its fall 2021 campaign “Feels Like Prada.”

Shanghai is the second stop for the brand’s campaign: they took over a bakery in Milan earlier this month during Salone del Mobile.

Prada took over a Shanghai wet market for the launch of its fall 2021 campaign. Courtesy

The campaign will later be rolled out in Florence, Rome, Paris, London, New York and Tokyo, and the format will be adapted locally to provide an authentic experience.

Covered with black and purple patterns, which are widely used in the fall 2021 collection, for the next two weeks, Wuzhong Market in downtown Shanghai is one of the city’s most popular destinations for culinary connoisseurs. Even the wrapping paper and shopping bags during this period will come with the brand’s patterns and logos.

Prada touted the event as “an unprecedented invitation to experience the emotional scope of the brand,” and said it expressed “the same desire for contact, a need for sharing and relationships, which constitutes the genesis of the collection.”