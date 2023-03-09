×
Prada Featured in Bergdorf Goodman’s Fifth Avenue Windows

The windows will be on view until March 21.

Prada windows at Bergdorf's.
Prada womenswear is featured in Bergdorf Goodman windows. courtesy shot

Prada has once again taken over the Fifth Avenue windows of Bergdorf Goodman through March 21.

The windows feature the Prada logo with a background of graphic color bands in pink, blue, red, orange and green, which align with the vivid color scheme of the women’s and men’s product offerings. A white line running through the bands connects all the windows. 

Prada menswear featured in Bergdorf’s windows.

Bergdorf’s is the global launch retailer for womenswear, introducing a special collection which focuses on the Vichy pattern in shades of pink and blue. The ready-to-wear selection includes skirts, tops, pajamas and knitwear.

The Vichy pattern is also featured in the accessories through an assortment of raffia bags.

For the menswear, the Vichy pattern is highlighted in bright red and turquoise. The men’s selection for Bergdorf’s also includes an extensive offering from Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

