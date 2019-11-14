SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: Billboards, magazines, web sites, social media — and flower bouquets.

Prada has introduced a new medium to promote its resort 2020 advertising campaign by taking over a selection of florists in key international cities, including Milan, London, Paris, Moscow, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Starting from Thursday, these locations will use paper sheets with images of the campaign to wrap fresh flower bouquets before handing them to customers.

In sync with the overall campaign concept and the inspiration behind the collection presented in New York in May, this marketing move intends to celebrate the beauty of simple things, quotidian life and reality offering an unexpected twist in everyday places.

The outcome of such an integration of the campaign in people’s life has been already teased in the images, where male and female models are portrayed carrying Prada-wrapped flowers.

In particular, the images play on the duality between black-and-white still portraits and colored, dynamic images of the talents, which include Freja Beha Erichsen, Lexi Boling, Sara Blomqvist, Stella Jones, Xiao Wen Ju, Xara Maria, Toni Smith, Qun Y, Freek Men and Yang Hao, among others.

To deliver the juxtaposition, the fashion house tapped two photographers. Known for his composed, calm and elegant portraits, New York-based Drew Vickers highlighted the quiet and tender human emotion within the subjects with the black-and-white portraits. Conversely, Japanese photographer Keizo Kitajima captured the models in motion to create spontaneous and immediate shots inviting the audience to participate in the everyday life.