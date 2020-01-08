PRADA MEN: Singer and songwriter Frank Ocean, actor Austin Butler and Danish film director, screenwriter and producer Nicolas Winding Refn are the latest personalities tapped by Prada to front its men’s wear advertising campaign.

Covering a role formerly belonging to the likes of Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, Ezra Miller, Christoph Waltz, Gary Oldman, Willem Dafoe, Michael Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix, among others, the new faces feature in the brand’s spring 2020 images photographed by David Sims and shot in Los Angeles.

In particular, each picture plays on the duality between black-and-white and colored images of the talents wearing key pieces of the collection, which was presented at the Minsheng Art Wharf on the East Bund of Shanghai last June.

The layout is completed by a new, graphic version of the label’s logo. Rendered in vertical, in each image the lettering serves as an acronym of different and conceptual definitions of Prada.

For instance, the combination of Ocean’s black-and-white portrait and his colored, full-length take image reports the “Programming Rhythms and Dancing Again” definition, while Butler’s shots are flanked by the “Pursue Randomness and Dichotomies, Always” caption.

The move intends to create a bridge between words and the talents, banking on the fact that they all deal with words on a daily basis, whether in the form of song lyrics or movie scripts, to define themselves.

Last week, Frank Ocean was revealed as one of the headliners of the upcoming edition of the Coachella Valley Music Festival, while Austin Butler is set to play the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming movie on the rock legend.