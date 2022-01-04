Prada Raises Tiger Protection Awareness with Chinese New Year Campaign

Prada is linking its Chinese New Year campaign with a good cause for 2022, the year of the tiger in the Chinese zodiac.

Under the project “Action in the Year of the Tiger,” the Italian brand is making a donation to the China Green Foundation’s “Walking with Tiger and Leopard” program to raise awareness for wildlife and biodiversity protection in China.

It also includes an art project, which is an open invitation for creative talents under 30 at art schools in China and beyond to present their personal interpretation of the tiger, whether via painting, design, or sculpture. Participants can submit their works via Prada’s website.

All works will be judged by a jury comprising the artists Liu Ye, Lu Yang, and Goshka Macuga, and some will be chosen for use in a special project taking place throughout 2022.

Prada’s campaign for Chinese New Year – the year of the tiger. Courtesy

Additionally, the brand is releasing festive visuals starring brand ambassadors Li Yifeng and Chun Xia, shot by local photographer Liu Song, with set design taking cues from the brand’s men’s spring 2022 red tunnel showcase.

The campaign promotes items from the brand’s spring edit, which includes red, black, and white ski items from the Linea Rossa line, Re-Nylon bags, chunky knitwear, and pet accessories.