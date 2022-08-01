Prada’s Latest Timecapsule NFT Comes With a Ticket to the Runway Show

PRADA’S DISCORD-TO-MILAN TRIP: Milan Fashion Week could be the most democratically accessible yet.

After Diesel announced it is opening up its September show to the public via an online registration process, Prada said Monday that its third Timecapsule NFT item, which drops Thursday, will allow some customers to attend the luxury brand’s show for spring 2023. The show is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. CET.

Debuted in 2019, Timecapsule is a monthly, limited-edition drop of a ready-to-wear product available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site for 24 hours. Each item comes with a serial number and is delivered in custom packaging.

Since June’s drop, the project has ventured into Web3, adding a gifted NFT component to each purchase. Buyers of previous drops, dating back to the very first launch in December 2019, will also receive NFTs.

The August drop is a limited-edition run of 50 black cotton poplin shirts matching different archival prints spanning from the Jeanne Detallante-designed, Frankenstein-inspired print from fall 2019, to a floral brocade pattern enriched with Lurex threads, as well as vintage fabrics from the 1920s and ’50s. The house said the project builds on its commitment to circularity in that it uses deadstock textiles.

Prada ’s August Timecapsule NFT drop consists of a patchwork shirt blending archival textiles. Courtesy of Prada

Each of the customers purchasing the shirt will receive a complimentary NFT and be automatically shortlisted for a chance to be flown to Milan and attend the spring 2023 show, designed by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

More details on the opportunity will be shared at a later date on “Prada Crypted,” the brand’s community-minded space on the Discord social platform.

After its first foray into NFTs with Adidas earlier this year, Prada furthered its commitment to Web3, dropping its first solo NFT project in June focusing on the collaboration with artist and musician Cassius Hirst, who teamed up with the brand for the Cass x Prada collection, reinterpreting the America’s Cup sneaker style. A second NFT drop was attached to July’s Timecapsule shirt.

Prada’s August Timecapsule NFT drop is a limited-edition run of 50 shirts. Courtesy of Prada

Prada Timecapsule NFTs leverage the technology of Aura Blockchain Consortium, the collaboration formed last year when LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Prada Group and Compagnie Financière Richemont joined forces to promote the use of a single blockchain solution open to all luxury brands worldwide. The effort was later joined by OTB Group and by Mercedes-Benz.