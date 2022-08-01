×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Milan Fashion Week’s September Edition Packed With Debut Shows

Accessories

Tiffany & Co. Launches NFTiff Service to Turn NFTs Into Wearable Jewelry

Prada’s Latest Timecapsule NFT Comes With a Ticket to the Runway Show

Customers buying one of the 50 patchwork shirts will have a chance to attend Prada's September runway show for spring 2023 in Milan.

Prada's August Timecapsule NFT drop gives
Prada's August Timecapsule NFT drop gives customers a chance to attend the brand's show in Milan. Courtesy of Prada

PRADA’S DISCORD-TO-MILAN TRIP: Milan Fashion Week could be the most democratically accessible yet.

After Diesel announced it is opening up its September show to the public via an online registration process, Prada said Monday that its third Timecapsule NFT item, which drops Thursday, will allow some customers to attend the luxury brand’s show for spring 2023. The show is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. CET.

Debuted in 2019, Timecapsule is a monthly, limited-edition drop of a ready-to-wear product available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site for 24 hours. Each item comes with a serial number and is delivered in custom packaging.

Since June’s drop, the project has ventured into Web3, adding a gifted NFT component to each purchase. Buyers of previous drops, dating back to the very first launch in December 2019, will also receive NFTs.

Related Galleries

The August drop is a limited-edition run of 50 black cotton poplin shirts matching different archival prints spanning from the Jeanne Detallante-designed, Frankenstein-inspired print from fall 2019, to a floral brocade pattern enriched with Lurex threads, as well as vintage fabrics from the 1920s and ’50s. The house said the project builds on its commitment to circularity in that it uses deadstock textiles.

Prada's August Timecapsule NFT drop consists of a patchwork shirt blending archival textiles.
Prada’s August Timecapsule NFT drop consists of a patchwork shirt blending archival textiles. Courtesy of Prada

Each of the customers purchasing the shirt will receive a complimentary NFT and be automatically shortlisted for a chance to be flown to Milan and attend the spring 2023 show, designed by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

More details on the opportunity will be shared at a later date on “Prada Crypted,” the brand’s community-minded space on the Discord social platform.

After its first foray into NFTs with Adidas earlier this year, Prada furthered its commitment to Web3, dropping its first solo NFT project in June focusing on the collaboration with artist and musician Cassius Hirst, who teamed up with the brand for the Cass x Prada collection, reinterpreting the America’s Cup sneaker style. A second NFT drop was attached to July’s Timecapsule shirt.

Prada's August Timecapsule NFT drop is a limited-edition run of 50 shirts.
Prada’s August Timecapsule NFT drop is a limited-edition run of 50 shirts. Courtesy of Prada

Prada Timecapsule NFTs leverage the technology of Aura Blockchain Consortium, the collaboration formed last year when LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Prada Group and Compagnie Financière Richemont joined forces to promote the use of a single blockchain solution open to all luxury brands worldwide. The effort was later joined by OTB Group and by Mercedes-Benz.

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Hot Summer Bags

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Prada's Latest Timecapsule Comes With NFT,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad