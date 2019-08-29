ALL ABOUT PEDRO: The marriage between fashion and cinema is one of the lucky few that has stood the test of time and events like the Venice International Film Festival serve as annual reminders of this successful bond.

Among the many initiatives scheduled during the movie festival, which kicked off on Wednesday: Prada will be hosting a dinner and party to celebrate Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, who will be awarded with a Honorary Golden Lion prize this edition.

Staged in partnership with Warner Bros. Italia, the soirée will take place on Thursday at the Scuola Grande di Santa Maria della Misericordia venue, a 14th–century frescoed building that originally housed a confraternity.

In addition to Miuccia Prada and Almodóvar, guests in attendance will include the filmmaker’s longtime muse Rossy de Palma; American actors Joaquin Phoenix and Anthony Mackie; Italian actresses Monica Bellucci and Valeria Golino; film director Lucrecia Martel, and American avant-garde artist and musician Laurie Anderson, among others.

The event will further strengthen the ongoing partnership between Prada and Almodóvar. Earlier this year, the movie director was the fifth guest of the Fondazione Prada’s “Soggettiva” series, an initiative that invites personalities from the arts to share with the public the films that have marked their personal and intellectual education.

In particular, on June 1, Almodóvar was in Milan to launch the project with an open-to-the-public special screening of his latest film “Dolor y Gloria” — or “Pain and Glory” in English — which competed at the 72nd Festival de Cannes and earned main actor Antonio Banderas the Palm d’Or award for his performance.

In addition to this screening, the program featured eight Spanish films selected by the Spanish director, the nine cinematographic works he realized from 1983 to 2004 and four movies produced by El Deseo, the company he created with his brother Agustín.

Previously, the director — who won Academy Awards for his films “All About My Mother” and “Talk to Her” — also fronted Prada advertising, wearing pieces of the fall 2017 men’s wear collection as part of the Italian brand’s “365” communication series.