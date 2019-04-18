SHANGHAI BOUND: Prada is set to stage its first men’s show outside of Milan. The Italian company revealed Thursday that it will hold its men’s spring-summer 2020 collection in Shanghai on June 6. The location is still undisclosed.

“China has always occupied a prominent place in Prada‘s imagination: in particular, the city of Shanghai and its rich cultural life,” said Miuccia Prada in a statement. “The attitude and identity of Shanghai, its dynamic fusions of past and present, old and new, are sources of constant exchange and interest.”

The event coincides with the 40th anniversary of the twinning of the cities of Shanghai and Milan.

In 2017, the company, which is publicly listed in Hong Kong, established Prada Rong Zhai, a new cultural institution in Shanghai. Prada and her husband, chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli, restored the 1918 mansion Rong Zhai unveiling the site in October that year with a fashion show of the brand’s 2018 Resort collection. Prada’s goal was to turn the historic villa into a flexible site for cultural activities. Originally designed for the family of tycoon Yung Tsoong-King (1873 to 1938), known in his day as the Flour King of China, Rong Zhai is one of Shanghai’s finest Western-style garden villas.

Prada is not entirely abandoning Milan Men’s Fashion Week, as it plans to present the spring collection — although details of the event are still under wraps — and a live music performance on June 14th at Fondazione Prada.

This is the latest blow to the city’s fashion week as Salvatore Ferragamo and MSGM have said they will show in Florence at Pitti Uomo in June and, starting in September, N.21 has joined other brands that have decided to opt for coed shows, such as Gucci and Bottega Veneta. On the other hand, Etro will return to the men’s catwalk in June, as reported.