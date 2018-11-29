SPRING IN THE CITY: Prada is heading back to New York for its resort 2020 runway show, which will take place on May 2. The location of the event is still undisclosed.

This is the second time for the Italian brand to show a resort lineup in New York, where it staged a runway show last May at the company’s headquarters, designed by Basel-based architecture studio Herzog and de Meuron and located on West 52nd Street.

In May 2017, Prada hosted its first resort show at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio, an exhibition space dedicated to contemporary art and visual arts located in Milan’s signature Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade.