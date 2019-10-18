MIUCCIA HEADS TO JAPAN: Prada is heading to Japan to unveil its resort 2021 collection.

The runway show will take place on May 21, but the location of the event is still undisclosed. This will be the first show staged by Prada in Japan.

In June the brand hosted its men’s spring 2020 runway show in Shanghai.

Prada started presenting its resort collections with a show in 2017, when the luxury brand staged a runway event at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade. In 2018 and 2019, Prada headed to New York to show its resort 2019 and 2020 collections with shows at its headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.

The Prada resort 2021 show will follow the Chanel one to be hosted in Capri on May 7 and will happen just a few days before Max Mara’s cruise runway event in St. Petersburg on May 25.

While the full schedule of resort shows is still to be defined, the pre-fall calendar already counts a Dior Men show in Miami on Dec. 3 and a Giorgio Armani women’s show on Nov. 14 at the Armani Theater in Milan. On that occasion, the designer will also unveil the first high jewelry collection under the Giorgio Armani luxury label.