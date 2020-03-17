COMMENCEMENT CANCELED AT PRATT: In response to the worsening pandemic in New York and globally, Pratt Institute has nixed its commencement ceremony that was planned for May 16 at Radio City Music Hall. Students, who complete their requirements for graduation, will earn their degrees and will receive their diplomas, according to a statement issued by a Pratt spokeswoman.

The event would have been the school’s 131st commencement ceremony. Last year’s event honored 1,200 graduating students at the famed venue. It was not immediately known how many students this year’s cancellation is expected to affect.

Like secondary schools and colleges around the country, Pratt also awards honorary degrees to leaders in arts and designs. Those honorary recipients have not yet been revealed.

In addition, Pratt has canceled its annual fashion show, which was slated for May 7, and the Design Show, which was slated for May 13 to 18. Lastly, Pratt will not be holding its Awards Convocation on May 15 as planned. All of the decisions are in accordance with New York City’s restrictions on public gatherings.

To help keep the Pratt community up-to-speed about any developments, there are real-time updates about coronavirus-related matters being posted online. Like many other colleges and universities, Pratt said last week that in-person classes had been canceled and online classes would be held following spring break. With campuses in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Pratt has 4,875 undergraduate and graduate students. The school also 1,155 part-time and full-time faculty members.