×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Yoox Debuts Capsule Collection With Les Girls Les Boys

The casual clothing and underwear capsule hitting the Yoox e-commerce on Oct. 14 is flanked by campaign imagery starring Precious Lee.

Precious Lee
Precious Lee fronting campaign imagery for Les Girls Les Boys x Yoox capsule collection. Courtesy of Yoox

SWEATS FOR ALL: Yoox is debuting its latest capsule collection developed with Les Girls Les Boys’ founder and creative director Serena Rees.

In keeping with the London-based lingerie and loungewear brand’s genderless approach, the collection features underwear and casual clothing such as sweats, T-shirts and trackpants cut in a wide range of sizes to cover all body types and done in a muted color palette of cream, beige, black, white and baby pink.

Priced at between $41 and $124, the collection drops on Oct. 14 exclusively on the online Yoox store.

The launch is accompanied by a dedicated campaign evoking the community spirit of younger generations, including Gen Z, with different individuals portrayed inside a townhouse. Making a cameo appearance in the campaign imagery is supermodel Precious Lee.

Yoox Net-a-porter Group’s most recent sustainable strategy dubbed “Infinity” set a framework of 12 targets and benchmarks to achieve by 2030, each reflecting one of the United Nations’ 12 Sustainable Development Goals.

Les Girls Les Boys for Yoox capsule collection
A campaign image for the Les Girls Les Boys x Yoox capsule collection starring Precious Lee. Courtesy of Yoox

Building on the “People Positive” pillar and the commitment to “Build an Inclusive World,” the capsule collection sheds light on Lee and Les Girls Les Boys as an individual and business fighting for a more diverse and inclusive fashion business.

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: YNAP Sets Strategy to Become Greener, More Circular and Responsible by 2030

Yoox to Launch Sustainable Capsule Collection

Yoox Continues to Support Young Talents

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Precious Lee Fronts Images for the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad