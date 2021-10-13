Yoox Debuts Capsule Collection With Les Girls Les Boys

SWEATS FOR ALL: Yoox is debuting its latest capsule collection developed with Les Girls Les Boys’ founder and creative director Serena Rees.

In keeping with the London-based lingerie and loungewear brand’s genderless approach, the collection features underwear and casual clothing such as sweats, T-shirts and trackpants cut in a wide range of sizes to cover all body types and done in a muted color palette of cream, beige, black, white and baby pink.

Priced at between $41 and $124, the collection drops on Oct. 14 exclusively on the online Yoox store.

The launch is accompanied by a dedicated campaign evoking the community spirit of younger generations, including Gen Z, with different individuals portrayed inside a townhouse. Making a cameo appearance in the campaign imagery is supermodel Precious Lee.

Yoox Net-a-porter Group’s most recent sustainable strategy dubbed “Infinity” set a framework of 12 targets and benchmarks to achieve by 2030, each reflecting one of the United Nations’ 12 Sustainable Development Goals.

A campaign image for the Les Girls Les Boys x Yoox capsule collection starring Precious Lee. Courtesy of Yoox

Building on the “People Positive” pillar and the commitment to “Build an Inclusive World,” the capsule collection sheds light on Lee and Les Girls Les Boys as an individual and business fighting for a more diverse and inclusive fashion business.

