GOOD SPORT: Underscoring the fashion world’s ongoing love affair with sport, Première Vision Paris will debut at its upcoming edition a sport and tech sector gathering nearly 700 exhibitors specializing in sport and technical materials. The offer will span weavers, spinners, knitters, tanners, accessory-makers, textile designers and fashion manufacturers.

Located in Hall 6, the space will include a dedicated conference program moderated by Pascal Monfort, founder of the trends marketing agency REC. A sport and tech trend forum will present a selection of high-performance and creative materials, fabrics, leathers, accessories and prototypes. Key themes will include outdoor adventure, protection and versatility, active snow and indoor wellness.

Première Vision Paris will run Sept. 19 to 21 at the Parc des Expositions in Paris Nord Villepinte.