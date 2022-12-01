×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

President Biden and First Lady to Host First State Dinner for France’s First Couple

More than 300 people were invited to the historic event where Jon Batiste was slated to perform.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the White House on December 01, 2022.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER: This week’s state visit to the Beltway by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte is shaping up to be a momentous and potentially precarious one. Although France is America’s oldest ally, the French leader and President Joe Biden aren’t completely in synch on some of the issues of the day — specifically regarding their countries’ policies about China, climate change, and the war in Ukraine. The pinnacle of the Macrons’ three-day stay is Thursday’s night state dinner — the first to be hosted by the Bidens and the first one in the White House’s history to be held during the holiday season.

Breaking bread amid such pageantry will be a different type of test — one in hospitality — and presumably a welcome change of pace from the more taxing issues at hand. Three hundred to 400 guests were invited to pull up a seat in the candlelit pavilion on the South Lawn. That greenery was also recently the site of another Biden-hosted milestone: the president’s granddaughter Naomi’s wedding. Musician Jon Batiste was expected to perform at the state dinner.

Related Galleries

Discussion about the state visit and dinner got underway this past summer, according to a White House pool report. Having celebrated the president’s 80th birthday on Nov. 20, unveiled the “We The People” holiday décor on Monday and held the official Christmas tree lighting Wednesday night, there has been no shortage of festivities at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as of late. The menu alone was months in the making, and the first lady selected the American wines — a Newton unfiltered Chardonnay “Napa Valley,” 2018 (a la LVMH), an Anakota Cabernet Sauvignon “Knights Valley,” 2019, and Roederer Estate Brut Rose. Attendees were expected to be served butter-poached Maine lobster and calottes of beef. The tables also will have “French-forged Champagne vessels,” according to White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo, based on a pool report.

The red, white and blue color scheme is suitable given both countries’ national flags, and is meant to symbolize the shared values of liberty, democracy, equality and fellowship. As another signal of the alliance, the menus have been imprinted with an image of the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France to the U.S. Another likeness of that torch-bearing landmark in New York Harbor was planned as a backdrop for President Biden’s toast, during the state dinner.

Like everything else, the floral décor has been selected with great care. Iris, France’s national flower, was to be in the mix, as were American Beauty roses, which were bred in France and first shipped Stateside more than a century ago. As another hint of solidarity, piano roses were chosen to reflect President Macron’s love of the piano.

Personal presentation is always de rigeur for such world leaders and their respective spouses. For a photo-op and outing earlier Thursday, the first lady wore an entirely Millennial pink ensemble including heels and gloves, whereas her French counterpart was more classically understated in a hunter green dress with a black-shouldered tweed jacket and black heels. While the two presidents held bilateral meetings, their wives engaged in some cultural diplomacy, making a pass through Planet Word, which is known as the museum “where language comes to life.”

The state dinner was slated to get underway at 8:50 p.m.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Hot Summer Bags

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

President Biden, First Lady Host State Dinner for Macron, Wife

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad