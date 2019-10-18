Surreal. That’s the way many have described President Trump’s trip to Texas alongside LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chief Bernard Arnault for the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory.

Job-creation and streamlining of the supply chain were the main topics at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony of the 100,000-square-foot Alvarado, Tex., leather goods factory, but the thing that social media glommed onto was far less serious: Trump’s mispronunciation of the heritage French fashion house.

“Looey Vootton is a name I know very well; it’s cost me a lot of money over the years,” the president joked during the press conference.

Fashion watchdog Diet Prada spliced a video of Trump saying “Looey Vootton” no fewer than five times, with a clip of Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestley in “The Devil Wears Prada” saying “disappointing and, ah, stupid.” Fashion meme account Siduations photoshopped the President holding a Vuitton bag and hawking as a counterfeit handbag seller on the street.

These are the social media reactions to Trump’s Louis Vuitton visit that have people buzzing:

More from WWD:

Video: President Trump Inaugurates Louis Vuitton Factory in Texas