PrettyLittleThing saw enough success with its first go collaborating with streetwear designer Karl Kani, it decided to give it another shot with a second capsule now dropped.

The unisex offering includes embroidered denim bottoms, jackets, joggers, oversize tops that can be worn as dresses, hoodies, skirts and accessories. This second offering is the first time PrettyLittleThing has offered a unisex collection.

Kani, a longtime designer influenced by hip-hop and street culture, grew up in Brooklyn and started his label in 1989 when he moved to Los Angeles.

PrettyLittleThing, part of Manchester, England-based Boohoo.com PLC, initially planned for only a single collaboration collection with Kani. However, strong sell-through was enough motivation to produce and release a second offering.

The initial collection, launched last May with 40 pieces, saw 80 percent of the styles sell out the first day of the launch. It marked the first time the company partnered with another brand on a collaboration. The newest collection reflects about double the stockkeeping-unit count of the first.

Some key or top-selling pieces may be released later, but this will likely be the final full collection drop with Kani, a spokeswoman with PrettyLittleThing said, since “we only ever really do two drops, because after that you’ll never get the uplift that you would naturally from the first one.”

PrettyLittleThing is in the midst of finalizing its U.S. headquarters on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. The office will be home to the company’s influencer team. Once the office is fully up and running, the company intends to pad its marketing ranks with more workers handling search engine optimization and digital support.