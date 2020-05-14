PrettyLittleThing’s Instagram campaign encouraging followers to stay home during the coronavirus seems to have paid off.

Launchmetrics is reporting that the fast-fashion e-tailer earned $4.7 million in Media Impact Value from March 15 to May 1. During that time period, PrettyLittleThing ran an Instagram campaign, #StayHomeWithPLT, that garnered 214 placements. The company generated a total of $3.3 million in MIV through its own Instagram, where it repurposed influencer content.

Like other fast-fashion e-tailers, PrettyLittleThing leans heavily on influencer relationships for its marketing and social media strategies. According to Launchmetrics’ report, influencers accounted for $1.3 million of PrettyLittleThing’s total MIV.

Tia Lineker was the brand’s top creator. She shared a look book video to her IGTV channel that racked up more than 61,000 views. The video earned $156,000 in MIV — PrettyLittleThing’s highest MIV from a single influencer. LaReinasWorld was the second top-performing creator, earning $104,000 in MIV from a single outfit post.

The top-performing post on PrettyLittleThing’s Instagram was a giveaway contest, in which the company offered followers the chance to win a voucher by commenting on the post. The post received more than $310,000 in MIV and more than 24,000 comments — twice the amount of comments PrettyLittleThing typically receives on its Instagram posts.

The company also hosted a virtual awards show via Instagram Live. Prior to the show’s start, it shared a post that earned nearly $75,000 in MIV.

