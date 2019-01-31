IN REALITY: With suicide rates and bullying on the rise, Supermodels Unlimited Magazine is trying to help offset that trend with #YOLO: You Only Live Once runway show and benefit for The Trevor Project.

Knowing scores of teenagers across America face discrimination and bullying on a daily basis, Supermodels Unlimited has pulled together some TV-friendly faces for the Feb. 9 show at Union Park in Manhattan. Their aim is to motivate teenagers to stand up for themselves and get support if they need it. LGBTQ youth are nearly five times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers, according to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

“No child or teen should ever feel their dreams are out of reach. They need our help now more than ever,” said Kimberly Clark, publisher and editor in chief of Supermodels Unlimited magazine.”

ABC “The Bachelorette” star Jordan Kimball will be on hand, as will DJ James Kennedy, who is better known for appearing on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules.” “America’s Next Top Model” Laura Kirkpatrick and Jeana Turner, and Kasey Cohen of Bravo’s “Below Deck” will be among the models. Other influencers will walk the runway in honor of family members, friends and such designers as Kate Spade and L’Wren Scott.

Designers Michael Costello, Edmond Newton and Kelly Dempsey of Lifetime’s “Project Runway” are pitching in with designs for the show. Ariana Grande’s tattoo artist Mira Mariah will hit the runway for the first time. And military and fashion photographer Erika Barker, who has appeared on MTV’s “True Life” and Oxygen’s “Strut,” will hit the catwalk in support of trans military personnel facing political persecution in America. The show will wind down with a music tribute by Effie Passero from ABC’s “American Idol,” and then the formal presentation of a donation to The Trevor Project. The postshow Champagne reception is meant to be more informative than celebratory to spread the word that help is always within reach.