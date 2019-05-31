How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Giving Back for Pride Month 2019

As June marks Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, many fashion and beauty brands are coming out to support the LGBTQ+ community in impactful ways.

Several brands are showing their support by creating capsule collections full of rainbow-themed apparel and accessories, donating up to 100 percent of net proceeds to charities that benefit the LGBTQ+ community, including GLAAD, the Hetrick-Martin Institute and the United Nations Free & Equal campaign, among others.

Brands are also tapping famous figures to help spread awareness of LGBTQ+ rights, including H&M, which tapped actress and activist Laverne Cox to front its Love for All campaign, and Adidas, which partnered with a number of activists for its Love Unites campaign, including DJ Venus X and drag performer Flawless Shade.

Read on to see how 23 fashion and beauty brands are giving back for Pride Month 2019.

1. H&M

H&M has tapped Laverne Cox to front its Love for All collection and accompanying campaign, “Stay True, Stay You.” The collection includes rainbow-laden unisex T-shirts, sweaters, shorts, pants, accessories and shoes and features phrases like “Every Body Is Free to Love,” “Free & Equal” and “Proud.” H&M will be donating 10 percent of proceeds from the collection to the United Nations Free & Equal campaign. Prices range from $9.99 and $69.99.

2. Adidas

Adidas is launching a new iteration of its “Love Unites” campaign, enlisting pop artist Ace Troy, drag performer Flawless Shade and DJ Venus X, among others, for a short film talking about their experiences and the LGBTQ+ movement. Along with the campaign, Adidas is releasing a Pride collection consisting of footwear — including colorful designs of its Ultraboost 19, Nizza and Continental 80 sneakers, among others — apparel and accessories featuring the brand’s logo reimagined in rainbow colors, which will be available starting June 1. Through its initiatives, Adidas will also be donating to The Trevor Project, a youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization.

3. Asos

For its third collaboration with GLAAD, Asos has created a 50-piece collection of rainbow and graphic sweaters, T-shirts, shorts, bags and other accessories printed with the words “unity,” “equality” and “acceptance.” Asos is donating 100 percent of net profits from the collection back to GLAAD and is a sponsor at the Los Angeles Pride parade this year, which will be held on June 9. Pieces from the collection range in price from $16 to $56 and are available in Asos Curve and Asos Plus sizes.

4. Polo Ralph Lauren

This year, Polo Ralph Lauren is launching its first collection and campaign dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights. The brand’s Pride capsule collection includes five gender-neutral pieces, including a reimagined polo shirt with a rainbow collar and a T-shirt, sweater, hat and tote bag featuring a rainbow version of the brand’s logo. One hundred percent of proceeds from the T-shirt and 50 percent of proceeds from the other items will be donated to the Stonewall Community Foundation.

5. Hunter

The footwear brand is reimagining its classic Play Boot with a visible rainbow sole and pull tab, available June 3 for $100. For the launch of the boot, Hunter is teaming with five individuals in the LGBTQ+ community — London-based performer, ShayShay, BBZ co-founder Tia Simon-Campbell, BBC Radio host, Glyn Fussell, gender-neutral model Jay Espinosa and transgender dancer Lucy Fizz — to support five charities of their choosing.

6. Fossil

Teaming with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Fossil is launching a limited-edition Pride Month watch designed with a rainbow strap. All of the proceeds are going back to the organization, which supports LGBTQ+ youth. Fossil has tapped a number of activists and actors for the watch’s campaign, including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Alyssa Edwards, “Pose” star Dyllón Burnside and activist Blair Imani, among others. The watch’s face and rainbow strap are sold separately for $75 and $20, respectively.

7. Beautyblender

For the month of June, Beautyblender is donating 10 percent from its Pride-themed products — including its newest Joy sponge in a yellow hue — to the Human Rights Campaign and other LGBTQ+ causes.

8. J. Crew

J. Crew is launching a collection of Pride-themed T-shirts reading “Love First” in rainbow and gray. Available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes — priced at $29.50 to $34.50 — 50 percent of proceeds will go to the Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization that works toward LGBTQ+ equality.

9. Club Monaco

Club Monaco is teaming with the Stonewall Community Foundation to create a limited-edition $98.50 sweatshirt with 50 percent of proceeds going back to the organization. The brand is also revealing its “Love Starts Here” campaign, which features Club Monaco employees wearing the sweatshirt and sharing personal stories on how they’ve been impacted by the LGBTQ+ community

10. Bombas

The sock brand is continuing its mission of donating socks to those in need with its first Pride Month rainbow-colored sock collection. Available in ankle and calf lengths — $12 for one pair or $45.60 for a pack of four — Bombas is also teaming with the Ally Coalition to allocate 40 percent of their sock donations in the month of June to homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

11. Ugg

Ugg is redesigning its Fluff Yeah Slides with three vibrant color options: Pride Rainbow Yellow, Pride Rainbow Purple and Pride Stripes, a blue, pink and white style inspired by the transgender flag. The brand is teaming with the Born This Way Foundation and donating 25 percent of the $100 slide back to the charity.

12. Express

In partnership with GLAAD and Out Magazine, Express released its first “Love Unites” campaign featuring editors Phillip Picardi, Raquel Willis and Coco Romack sharing their stories and experiences in the LGBTQ+ community. Express is also launching a Pride capsule collection featuring tank tops, T-shirts, shorts and intimates, among others, ranging in price from $19.90 to $228. The brand is pledging 25 percent of net proceeds from the collection to GLAAD.

13. Milk Makeup

With a commitment to diversity and inclusivity, Milk Makeup is continuing its annual Pride Month collaboration with The Center, an LGBTQ+ community center. The brand is offering a Wear Your Pride Set, including its Glitter Stick, Kush Mascara and Holographic Stick in a rainbow-detailed makeup bag, for $28. Milk Makeup is donating $50,000 of proceeds from the kit to The Center.

14. Gap

As part of parent company Gap Inc.’s partnership with the United Nations Free & Equal campaign, Gap is releasing a Pride Month collection with rainbow-colored T-shirts, shorts and accessories featuring phrases like “My Dads Rock,” “Free to Be Always” and “Be Kind,” available for men, women, children and babies with prices ranging from $9.95 to $59.95. The brand is donating 15 percent of sales from the collection to the campaign.

15. Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty is adding six shades of Pride-themed lip gloss to its best-selling Enamored Lip Lacquer collection. Available in June, the $28 lip gloss will be sold in limited-edition rainbow packaging and 10 percent of sales will be donated to Sage, an organization that supports older members of the LGBTQ+ community.

16. Neiman Marcus

The retailer is transforming its recently opened Hudson Yards flagship with a rainbow window design, interactive photo activations and other activations, which will be installed in other major doors throughout the country during the month of June. Neiman Marcus will also be teaming with amfAR, offering customers heart lapel pins and Pride T-shirts with proceeds benefiting the charity. The retailer will also be participating in the NYC Pride march later in June.

17. DKNY

To commemorate the Stonewall uprising, DKNY is launching a capsule collection to support the Hetrick-Martin Institute. (The company also made a donation to Hetrick-Martin to help the organization in its mission.) The collection includes apparel, watches, accessories and footwear featuring a rainbow DKNY logo, retailing from $39 to $99.

18. Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s is continuing its commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ youth and HIV and AIDS research this year by teaming with artist Daniel-Gray Barnett to design packaging for a limited-edition Pride-themed products, including its Ultra Facial Cream, Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner and Midnight Recovery Concentrate ranging in price from $21 to $49. Kiehl’s will be donating proceeds from the collection to NYC Pride, Christopher Street West and the Hetrick-Martin Institute.

19. Teva

Teva is linking with the Tegan and Sara Foundation — an organization started by musical group Tegan and Sara that supports young girls and women in the LGBTQ+ community — for a limited-edition rainbow-colored Flatform Universal Pride Sandal. The brand will donate $30,000 from sales of the $80 sandal to the charity.

20. Banana Republic

Banana Republic is donating $60,000 of proceeds from its Pride capsule collection to the United Nations Free & Equal campaign. The collection includes apparel and accessories featuring images of bananas, elephants and rainbows for men, women and children. The collection ranges in price from $10.50 to $64.50.

21. Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries, an ingestible and topical CBD brand, is releasing a special Pride-themed CBD-infused candy for Pride Month, called Unicorn Jerky, launching on June 21. The brand will be donating $1 from each sale to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

22. American Apparel

American Apparel is continuing its support of the LGBTQ+ community with a capsule T-shirt collection full of Pride-themed apparel. The collection includes graphic T-shirts with statements like “Still Here, Still Queer” and “Everyone’s Gay” and retails for $24 to $28. The brand will be donating 100 percent of net proceeds to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

23. Eastpak

Accessories brand Eastpak is releasing a Pride-themed capsule collection with updated versions of its classic pieces. The brand is offering its One Shoulder Bag, Springer Waist Bag and Padded Pak’r in black and transparent styles designed with a rainbow zipper and strap. Part of proceeds from the collection — which retails for $30 to $95 — will go to ILGA World, a global organization that brings together LGBTQ+ groups around the world.

